7th Pay Commission: Latest news on advance to families of CG employees who die in service

New Delhi, July 4: The latest news on the 7th Pay Commission pertains to the grant of advance to the families of those government servants who die on duty. The news comes in the wake of several developments taking place over the past couple of weeks relating to the pay panel.

An order relating to the 7th Pay Commission was issued by the Ministry of Finance under the order- Grant of Advance - Amendment to Rule 80 of Compendium of Rules on Advances to Government Servants.

The order reads," the undersigned is directed to say that in pursuance of a reference received from the Department of Personnel & Training regarding the demand raised by the Staff Side in the National Council (JCM), the existing provisions of Compendium of Rules on Advances - Rule 80 - relating to Amount of Advances to the families of Government Servants who die while in Service, are retained and amended, as per attached annexure.

These orders will take effect from the date of issue of this Office Memorandum. The cases where the advances have already been sanctioned need not be reopened.

In so far as persons serving in Indian Audit and Accounts Department are concerned, these orders issue in consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

All the Ministries/Departments are requested to bring the amendments to the notice of all its attached and subordinate offices for their information.

Rule 80. Amount of Advance: The amount of an advance which may be granted under Rule 79 shall not exceed Rs.25,000 (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand only), the order also states under the 7th Pay Commission.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day