7th Pay Commission, latest news of the week: DA hike to allowance increase

New Delhi, July 21: The past one week has seen some interesting and important developments with regard to the 7th Pay Commission.

On one hand, there is a big chance that the DA would be hiked and on the hand a major announcement was made regarding the allowances. Let us take a look at the key developments that Central Government employees must know.

While there is absolutely no news on whether there would be a pay hike beyond what the pay panel had recommended, there is some confirmation that the Dearness Allowance may be raised.

However according to analysts and officials there is a good chance that the DA would be hiked by another 5 per cent. The Government is planning on hiking the DA once the AICPI figures are made available.

What CG employees must bear in mind is that the Dearness Allowance may be increased by 5 per cent. This could be the good news that may be on the way as a result of which the government did not take into account the demand for a hike in the basic minimum pay.

There is a possibility that the DA may be increased by 5 per cent. There is a tangible reason behind it and that is because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April, 2019. However, there is a little uncertainty as CPI statistics for June, 2019 are yet to come and this will be revealed by the end of July.

This would mean that the DA would stand at 17 per cent. This would incidentally be the highest DA increment since 2016. The government had hiked the DA by 3 per cent in January 2019. At that time the AICPI stood at 301 and the DA at 10.36 per cent. If the index increases by 2 points then the DA calculation will be based on 17 per cent.

Allowances:

Several employees are set to get allowances ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. This would be in addition to their annual salaries, the Railway Board has said.

The board has also issued an allowance chart, which indicates how much allowance each employee would get. As per the chart, the officers of the RPF/RPSF would get allowance of Rs 20,000 per annum.

Personnel below officer rank of RPF, station masters of Indian Railways would get Rs 10,000 per annum.

Other categories of staff who were supplied uniforms and are required to wear them regularly like Running Staff of Railways, trackmen, staff car drivers, MTS, Canteen staff of non-statutory departmental canteens would get Rs 5,000 per annum. For nurses it is Rs 1,800 per month.

This announcement comes as a major relief as the Railway Employees Association has been demanding the same since a long time.

The Railway Board clarified that these allowance are being given from 2017 onwards. This would be applicable only for RPF/RPSF officers, running staff, station master, staff car drivers, MTS and nurses.

Stay tuned with us for all the latest news and updates with regard to the 7th Pay Commission.