7th Pay Commission latest news: Major confusion on salaries cleared by government

New Delhi, Dec 25: The government has cleared a major confusion regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

The confusion with regard to the salary increment for those employees who have been promoted. The government has said that if an employee gets promotion from January 2 to June 30, he or she will get a salary increment from January 1 the next year.

This ideally means that those employees getting promoted between January 1 and June 30 cannot chose the Date of Next Increment as July 1. This was made clear by the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Earlier the Central Government employees would get promotions on 10, 20 and 30 years undertone Assured Career Progression Scheme. The 7th Pay Commission while changing the ACP norms said that only those CG employees will get promotions who have performed well during the financial year. The Centre accepted the recommendation to have a performance based appraisal for CG employees.