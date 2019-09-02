7th Pay Commission latest news: Important update for officers ondeputation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: An important update was released regarding the 7th Pay Commission for lakhs of Railway employees.

The clarification is with regard to the grant of non-functional scale of Grade-B officers in Level-11 of the Accounts Department and Level-10 in the organised department. The clarification was issued by the General Manager's office of the All Indian Railway and Production Units.

"The higher scale of Level-11 in Accounts Department and Level-10 in the Organised Departments has to be operated to the extent of 100 per cent of Grade 'B' Officers on roll and including Grade 'B' Officers officiating in Level-11 on ad-hoc basis after completion of 4 years of regular service in the respective grades in organised departments," said the notification.

7th Pay Commission: Latest pay level notification, check important update

On the Grade B Officers on deputation, the clarification says that officers on deputation to other departments may be granted NFS under the pay panel level-10 nationally from March 8, 2018. The actual benefit will accrue to them on return from deputation and joining the cadre.

On Grade B officers on roll means including officers on deputation. Further the notification says that while issuing FAQs and clarifications thereon vide board's letter of even number dated August 6, 2019, on the aforementioned subject, Pay Level of Accounts Department has inadvertently been mentioned as Level-11 user the 7th Pay Commission. This may please be read as Level-10 wherever mentioned, the notification went on to add.