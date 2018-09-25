7th Pay Commission latest news: Good news for these employees

New Delhi, Sep 25: There is some good news for employees relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

The Rajasthan government would implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for some of its employees soon.

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said Monday that 7th Pay Commission recommendations would be implemented for college teachers in a couple of days. She made the announcement while addressing a conclave.

She said that popular Dishari App, that provides free study material to those preparing for competitive examinations, has been downloaded by two lakh students.

On this occasion, Maheshwari unveiled Vision Document- 2022, to boost the state's higher education sector.

She said that Centre has allocated Rs 353 crore under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to develop college infrastructure NSE 3.09 %.

Development of 100 colleges in the state was done by providing them Rs 2 crore each under the initiative, she added.

The implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations comes as a relief for the college teachers, who have been for long seeking that their demands be fulfilled.

Haryana:

Haryana government Monday announced two per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees on the revised pay scale effective retrospectively from July 1, 2018.

The state government thus raised the DA on the pattern of the Centre from the existing 7 per cent to 9 per cent after implementation of 7th Pay Commission. Haryana Finance Minister, Capt Abhimanyu Monday said that this enhancement would entail an additional financial burden of Rs 182.80 crore on the state exchequer from July 1, 2018 to February, 2019 in the financial year 2018-19.

In what could be called as good news for central government employees, the Modi government has extended benefits of LTC scheme. The Department of Personnel and Training had announced said that the scheme will now allow government staff to travel by air to the North East Region, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It further said that the scheme has been extended for a further period of 2 years with effect from September 26, 2018 to September 25, 2020.

The employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journey, besides paid leaves, when they avail LTC allowance. They are also allowed to travel in any private airline to these places, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The Centre had in September 2014 relaxed the LTC rules to allow government staff to travel by air to Northeast region, Jammu and Kashmir and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The relaxation is being extended time to time. It was last extended for two years in 2016. The scheme allowing government servants to travel by air to Northeast region, J-K and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is extended for a further period of two years, till September 25, 2018, the ministry said.

The facility of air journey to non-entitled government staff is also extended for the same period. There are about 48.41 lakh central government employees. The Personnel Ministry has also warned employees against misuse of LTC rules. "Efforts should be made by the government servants to book the air tickets at the cheapest fare possible. All the ministries or departments are advised to bring it to the notice of all their employees that any misuse of LTC will be viewed seriously and the employees will be liable for appropriate action under the rules," it said.

Stay tuned with us for all the latest news and updates relating to the 7th Pay Commission.