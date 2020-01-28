7th Pay Commission latest news: Door step collection of life certificates will be increased

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 28: In some good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government has granted a major wish for lakhs of pensioners.

    The government has directed the Pension Account Officers and banks to visit homes of pensioners and collect the Ease of Living Certificate.

    It may be recalled that the Digital Life Certificate was started under the Digital India campaign by the government in 2015. The RBI had directed all banks to publicise the same and directed that the information regarding the same be uploaded on the websites.

    This programme was introduced as the pensioners had found it extremely hard to submit their Life Certificates. With the door step service, the government has made this process very easy for the pensioners.

    According to the latest order, banks will have to increase their door step collection process. The fee of the same cannot exceed Rs 60. This would come as some relief for the 50 lakh pensioners, who have been awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
