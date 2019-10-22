7th Pay Commission latest news: Details on salary hike for Karnataka employees, police personnel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: There is some positive news on the 7th Pay Commission for the employees of a particular state.

Ahead of the festival season, the government employees of Karnataka will get a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4.75 per cent. In addition to this, the employees would also get a hardship allowance of Rs 1,000. This would, however, be applicable to for the police personnel.

The hike would increase the DA from 6.50 per cent to 11.25 per cent of the basic pay. The hike would be applicable from July 1 2019. The full-time employees, Zilla Panchayat staff, employees of aided educational institutions and universities will benefit from this move.

The government also said that the salaries of the police personnel have been revised ahead of Diwali and the Police Martyrs Day. This is being done as per the recommendations made by the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee.

The committee had decided to bring the revised pay scale into effect from August 1 2019.

By upgrading the pay scales as recommended in the report, the government has given priority to the welfare of officers and staff of the police department, Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yeddyurappa said.

The monthly salary of the newly joined police constables would increase from Rs 30,427 (including all allowances) to Rs 34,267. This would cost the government an additional Rs 10.70 crore every month and Rs 128.38 crore annually. These announcements relating to the 7th Pay Commission come as a major relief for the employees as well as the police force.