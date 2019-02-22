7th Pay Commission latest news: Date when revised pay comes into effect

New Delhi, Feb 22: The UGC has announced the revision of the 7th Pay Commission.

This comes in the wake of the government announcing that it would revise the allowances and payments received by teachers in the government institutes and colleges in accordance to the recommendations made by the pay panel.

The UGC said that the revised pay will be implemented from July 1 2017 onwards. The teachers, principals and registrants would get the revised pay from July 26 2017 to present in a lump sum in addition to the hiked salaries.

The government said that the revised special allowance per month for vice-chancellors, pro vice-chancellors principals in PG college and principals in UG colleges will be Rs 11,250, Rs 9,000, Rs 6,750 and Rs 4,500 respectively.

This move would benefit 30,000 teaching and equivalent staff in the central universities and 5,500 in deemed to be universities. This would also serve as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in state universities as well.

In another development the UGC has enhanced the allowance given as honorarium to guest faculty members. The guest faculties earlier used to get Rs 1,500 per lecture, which is now extended to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

Meanwhile in other news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government increased the DA by 3 per cent for Central Government employees. There is however no word on the hike in basic minimum pay.