  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission latest news: Date when revised pay comes into effect

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The UGC has announced the revision of the 7th Pay Commission.

    This comes in the wake of the government announcing that it would revise the allowances and payments received by teachers in the government institutes and colleges in accordance to the recommendations made by the pay panel.

    7th Pay Commission latest news: Date when revised pay comes into effect

    The UGC said that the revised pay will be implemented from July 1 2017 onwards. The teachers, principals and registrants would get the revised pay from July 26 2017 to present in a lump sum in addition to the hiked salaries.

    The government said that the revised special allowance per month for vice-chancellors, pro vice-chancellors principals in PG college and principals in UG colleges will be Rs 11,250, Rs 9,000, Rs 6,750 and Rs 4,500 respectively.

    This move would benefit 30,000 teaching and equivalent staff in the central universities and 5,500 in deemed to be universities. This would also serve as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in state universities as well.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3 per cent, what CG employees can expect next

    In another development the UGC has enhanced the allowance given as honorarium to guest faculty members. The guest faculties earlier used to get Rs 1,500 per lecture, which is now extended to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

    Meanwhile in other news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government increased the DA by 3 per cent for Central Government employees. There is however no word on the hike in basic minimum pay.

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue