    7th Pay Commission latest news: Check new job vacancies here

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The National Investigation Agency has invited applications for various posts and the salaries would be paid as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

    The last date to apply for the posts of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors is August 18 2019.

    There are 25 posts under the Inspector category, while for Sub-Inspector it is 40. The selection procedure would be undertaken ass per the performance in the interview.

    7th Pay Commission: The last pay panel, top sources confirm, here is what to expect now

    Educational qualification:

    a) The officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territories:

    (i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or

    Inspector: (ii) With 5 years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis m posts in the Pay Band-2 of ₹9300-34800 with Grade Pay ₹4200 in the parent cadre or I department; or

    Sub Inspector: With 6 years service, the grade render after appointment thereto on regular basis in the Pay Band-1 of Rs 5,200 with I Grade Pay Rs 2,800 in the parent cadre or department.

    (i) Bachelors degree in any discipline

    (ii) Two years experience in handling of cases of investigation of criminal cases or intelligence work or operations or information technology cases or training in counter terrorism.

    7th Pay Commission: Salary details:

    Inspector: Pay Matrix Level-7 (PB-2 with GP Rs.4600 pre-revised)

    Sub Inspector: Pay Matrix Level-6 (PB-2 with GP Rs.4200 pre-revised)

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
