7th Pay Commission latest news: CG employees could lose money, here is why

New Delhi, Sep 20: Completely upset with the lack of decision over the 7th Pay Commission, the Central Government employees decided to observe All India Protest Day on September 19.

The demands were an upward revision of minimum wages and fitment formula, scrapping of new contributory pension scheme and allow option No. 1 as one of the pension fitment formula.

The protest which was meant to bring to the attention of the government the need for action on the 7th Pay Commission may have had an adverse affect. The government has put out a stern note for those employees protesting and said that there would be deduction of wages and appropriate disciplinary action.

The Department of Personnel and Training said, " it has been brought to the notice of the government that the NJCA has decided to observe All India Protest Day. The instructions issued by the Department of Personnel and Training prohibit the Government servants from participating in any form of strike including mass casual leave, go slow etc. or any action that abet any form of strike in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964."

"Besides, in accordance with the proviso to Rule 17(1) of the Fundamental Rules, pay and allowances is not admissible to an employee for his absence from duty without any authority. As to the concomitant rights of an Association after it is formed, they cannot be different from the rights which can be claimed by the individual members of which the Association is composed."

"It follows that the right to form an Association does not include any guaranteed right to strike. There is no statutory provision empowering the employees to go on strike. The Supreme Court has also ruled in several judgments that going on a strike is a grave misconduct under the Conduct Rules and that misconduct by the Government employees is required to be dealt with in accordance with the law."

"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action. Attention of all employees of this Department is also drawn to this Department's O.M. dated 12.9.2008,

on the subject for strict compliance."

"All officers are requested that the above instructions may be brought to the notice of the employees working under their control. All officers are also requested not to sanction Casual Leave or any other kind of leave to the officers and employees, if applied for, during the period of proposed protest, and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance free entry into the office premises."

"4. In case employees go on protest, all Divisional Heads are requested to forward report indicating the number and details of employees, who are absent from duty on the day of protest, i.e., 19.09.2018."

The Central Government employees who are clearly upset with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission have been demanding a pay hike and increase in fitment factor.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended Rs 18,000 as the hike, while CG employees had demanded Rs 26,000.