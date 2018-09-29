  • search

7th Pay Commission latest news and updates: Terrible news as huge pay cut on anvil

By
    New Delhi, Sep 29: There is some bad news relating to the 7th Pay Commission.
    A state government has decided to implement the No Work No Pay policy as a result of which there could be a pay cut expected.

    The Block Grant Teachers win Odisha have been demanding pay on part with the state government teachers. As their demands increased, the state decided to take a drastic decision which may affect their salaried.

    This comes in the wake of the Rajasthan government announcing that would increase the salaries of the state government teachers in accordance with the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission.

    In Odisha the teachers have made the following demands:

    • Equal salary as the teachers in government schools and colleges get.
    • They have alleged discrimination in pay and perks in the comparison with regular teachers.
    • They say that they don't enjoy government benefits such as DA, HRA, seniority in tenure, maintenance of service books, and pension among others facilities.
    • A state government teacher get a pay of around Rs 74,000 at the time of retirement while a block-grant teacher gets Rs 17,500.

    These teachers had started their agitation way back in 2014. In 2017, the government had decided to replace the grant-in-aid system with the condition that the teachers will not take the government to court. This had led to the teachers staying away from accepting the proposal under which they could have received an increased pay and DA hike every three years as per the 6th Pay Commission.

    Meanwhile in Bihar the teachers are waiting for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. Their issues are likely to be resolved in the wake of them threatening to go on strike. The government has said that it would go ahead and implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Similar protests are on in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 10:01 [IST]
