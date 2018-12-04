  • search

7th Pay Commission: Latest news and updates, no strike today

    New Delhi, Dec 4: The employees of the BSNL are clearly unhappy with the 7th Pay Commission.

    The employees were supposed to go on a strike from December 3 onwards. However the same has been deferred.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: A big pay hike on its way in January 2019

    Employee unions of BSNL Sunday decided to defer their indefinite strike to December 10 if they fail to resolve issues in the proposed meeting with Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha.

    The employee unions met Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan Sunday and observed improvement in some of the issues that they have been raising, such as allotment of 4G spectrum, pension revision and payment of pension contribution by BSNL as per the government rule.

    However, reportedly the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), said in a statement that they were not convinced with the reply of the secretary in respect to their demand on third pay revision.

    MTNL employees too are planning to join the strike. Convener, Joint Forum of Retirees, S S Nanda said in a PTI report earlier, that BSNL and MTNL pensioners, who were absorbed from Department of Telecom under the banner of Committee of BSNL and MTNL Pensioners'.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good news, 200 per cent hike proposed for these CG employees

    Associations, observed a fast today throughout the country demanding pension revision from January 1, 2017 with 32 percent fitment factor hike, which was given to central government pensioners numbering more than 60 lakh from January, 2016.

    Nanda reportedly added that, the pension of nearly 62 lakh central government pensioners were revised with effect from January 1, 2016 as per recommendation of the 7th pay commission.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 6:59 [IST]
