7th Pay Commission: Latest news, all eyes on Aug 15 and other developments

New Delhi, July 13: The latest update on the 7th Pay Commission is that the wait is likely to end for the Central Government employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make some announcement regarding the issue during his August 15 address.

On the other hand, there could be some good news for the employees at Puducherry as it has intended to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The big question is regarding the arrears and Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanaswamy has said that they are awaiting funds to be released by the Union Governmentt. He said that the over the past two years, the government had incurred expense to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore as a result of which there have been financial constraints. This has in fact led to the delay in implementations some of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission.

Earlier this week the UP government announced that it would implement the recommendations of the pay panel for its employees in the transport department. This would lead to the salaries of these employees being increased. This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

The UP government said that the new pay scale would be implemented from April 2018. However a decision on whether to pay the arrears from January 2016 would be taken soon.

Meanwhile all eyes would be on the Prime Minister's August 15 (Independence Day) address. The CG employees are hoping that their concerns would be addressed and the PM may announce some sops for them beyond the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission.

The Indian economy has hit a seven quarter high of 7.7 per cent and this is encouraging news for all. Several officials say that if a hike is granted beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, it would encourage spending which would be better for the economy.