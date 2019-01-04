7th Pay Commission latest news: A big shocker for these employees

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 4: After the 7th Pay Commission had considered all aspects, the Centre has rejected a long standing demand of the armed forces for higher Military Service Pay or MSP.

The demand for a higher MSP for over 1.12 lakh military personnel including Junior Commissioned Officers of the Army was rejected by the Centre.

This decision would affect around 1.12 lakh military personnel including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel of the equivalent ranks from the Navy and the Indian Air Force.

While taking note of the rigours of the military life, the 6th Pay Commission had recommended an additional, separate element of Pay for the Defence Forces called Military Service Pay (MSP) which the pay panel intended would also maintain the edge enjoyed by the Defence Forces over the civilian scales. The Commission was of the view that the rate of MSP as a percentage of the existing pay has to be maintained in case of officers (up to the level of Brigadier / equivalent) as well as PBORs because the difficulties faced in field situations by both these categories are similar.

The 7th Pay Commission had considered all aspects with regard to the applicability of the MSP. This included the rates while making its recommendations and the same was done after considering the view point of the Services.