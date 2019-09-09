7th Pay Commission: Latest DA news and updates

New Delhi, Sep 09: Even as Central Government employees await good news on the 7th Pay Commission, there are some latest updates on the DA hike.

The state government employees in Himachal Pradesh will get a DA hike of 4 per cent from October 2019 onwards. This mean that their salaries would be increased from October onwards. After the hike they would get a Dearness Allowance of 148 per cent as opposed to the 144 per cent.

The other states that announced a DA hike are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Rajasthan. These are being seen as a pointer that the CG employees would soon get a DA hike as well.

The government is expected to take a decision on the 5 per cent DA hike this month.

What CG employees must bear in mind is that the Dearness Allowance may be increased by 5 per cent. This could be the good news that may be on the way as a result of which the government did not take into account the demand for a hike in the basic minimum pay.

Harishankar Tiwari, Former Secretary and Assistant Secretary of All India Audit and Accounts Association, AG Office Brotherhood had said an increase in the DA is possible.

Tiwari who also calculates the government employees' DA said that there is a possibility that the DA may be increased by 5 per cent. There is a tangible reason behind it and that is because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April, 2019. However, there is a little uncertainty as CPI statistics for June, 2019 are yet to come and this will be revealed by the end of July, the report also said.

If the government decides to hike the DA, then it would stand at 17 per cent and this would be the highest DA increment since 2016. It may be recalled that the government had hiked the DA by 3 per cent in January 2019. At that time the AICPI stood at 301 and the DA at 10.36 per cent. If the index increases by 2 points then the DA calculation will be based on 17 per cent.

CG employees have been demanding that their basic minimum pay be increased to Rs 26,000. The 7th Pay Commission had however recommenced that the basic minimum pay be at Rs 18,000.