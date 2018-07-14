  • search

7th Pay Commission: Lates news, these employees to get salary hike twice a year

Written By:
    New Delhi, July 14: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. While Central Government employees eagerly wait for a pay hike, there has been some respite for a section whose salaries will be increased by 20 to 25 per cent.

    Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Haryana government has decided to increase the salaries of serving guest teachers by 20 to 25 per cent.

    Besides, the government has also decided to raise their salary twice a year in the month of January and July equivalent to cost of living index. Now the guest teachers serving as JBT/Drawing teacher, master or school lecturer would get Rs.26,000, Rs.30,000 and Rs.36,000, respectively from July 1, 2018.

    The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the unions of the guest teachers.

    Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present in the meeting. After the 7th Pay Commission report, the state government had effected a 14.52 per cent increase in their monthly salary from January 1, 2017 and it was raised to Rs. 21,715 for JBT/Drawing teachers, Rs.24,001 for master and Rs.29,715 for school lecturers.

    "Today, taking a significant decision in the interest of thousands of working guest teachers, the chief minister has decided to increase their salary to Rs.26,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs.36,000, respectively," an official said.

    The next increase will be effective from January 1, 2019 which would be equal to the increase in cost of living index as prescribed and announced by the Economic and Statistical Analysis Department, Haryana, the official also added while taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 7:03 [IST]
