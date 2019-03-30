7th Pay Commission: Lakhs set to benefit as many more left in the lurch

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 30: The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission are being gradually implemented and there is good news for a section of the Central Government employees.

    The long pending demand of the cadre restructuring plan for IT personnel of the Railways is set to see the light of the day. Once implemented, the employees will not only get a hike, but promotions as well.

    There was immense pressure from the employees of the Railways, following which the ministry had to give in and order the implementation. As per the order 67 per cent of the employees under the IT cadre will be placed under 4600 grade pay, while the remaining 33 per cent will come under the 4200 grade pay.

    7th Pay Commission: Higher education benefit, big hike in DA for 16 lakh employees

    While this does come as a relief to lakhs of employees, many CG employees were left largely disappointed. They have been demanding an increase in their basic minimum pay, but the government despite assuring them, left them in the lurch.

    The 7th Pay Commission had recommended that the basic minimum pay be fixed at Rs 18,000. The CG employees demanded that the basic minimum pay be increased to Rs 26,000, but the same fell on deaf ears, thus leaving the employees in the lurch.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
