7th Pay Commission jobs: Railway Recruitment 2018, new jobs notified

Railway Recruitment 2018 vacancies:

SSE/Electrical: 10

SE/Civil: 4

SSE/S&T: 11

SSE/Mechanical: 3

Railway Recruitment 2018 Pay scale:

The selected candidates will receive pay under the Level 07 of the 7th Pay Commission Matrix along with other allowances as admissible under the CDA scale.

Also Read |7th Pay Commission latest: Salaries to jump in 2019, CG employees to settle for Rs 20,000

Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 20 to 35 years

Educational qualification: Candidates should fulfil the below mentioned criteria. Along with this, they should possess a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score in the years 2016 /2017 /2018 in respective / equivalent stream of examination.

SSE/Electrical: Four years bachelor degree in i) Electrical/ Electronics & Power Engineering or ii) combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical from recognized University /Institute approved by AICTE.

SE/Civil: Four years Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical / Industrial/Automobile/ Production Engineering from a Recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE.

SSE/S&T: Four years Bachelor's Degree in i) Electrical/ Electronics/ Information technology/ Communication engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or M Sc electronics

SSE/Mechanical: Four years Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from university/ Institute recognised by AICTE.

Railway Recruitment 2018 Selection process:

The recruitment will be done after a Computer Based Test that will be conducted on proficiency in English language, full mark is 100 and will be having two sections of 50 marks each, Subjective and Objective.

How to apply for Railway Recruitment 2018