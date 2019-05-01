7th Pay Commission jobs: How to apply for SSC MTS jobs 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: There are 7th Pay Commission scale jobs under the SSC MTS jobs 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission has invited job applications for the Multi Tasking Staff Exam. While those selected will get salaries under the old structure, the same would change once the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented.

The SSC MTS 2019 online recruitment process has already begun and the last date to apply is May 29. The SSC will be hiring more candidates for more than 10,000 posts. Two entrance exams will be conducted- subjective and essay writing.

While the entrance exam (Paper 1) will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from August 2 to September 6, 2019 the SSC MTS Exam 2019 Paper 2 will be conducted on November 17. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to apply for SSC MTS Jobs 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Enter required details and the register

Log in to your account by entering registration number and password

Upload your contact number

Upload scanned photo and signature

Pay the exam fee

Last date to pay exam fee is May 31

You will get a confirmation

Take a printout