7th Pay Commission: Important notice on abolition of allowance released

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: Even as lakhs of Central Government employees await good news on the 7th Pay Commission, there is an important notice regarding allowances that has been issued.

The notice states that the Charge Allowance, which is granted in the Indian Railways to offers officiating on a higher post in administrative exigencies, was not included in the report of the pay panel and hence it stands abolished with effect from September 1 2017.

The notice reads, "consequent upon the decision taken by Government of India vide MoF's Resolution No. 1-2/2016-IC dated 25.07.2016, recommendations of 7th Pay Commission regarding all the Allowances (except Dearness Allowance) were referred to a Committee of Secretaries headed by the Finance Secretary. The Committee's recommendations were implemented w.e.f. 01.07.2017 vide MoF's Resolution No. 11-1/2016-IC dated 06.07.2017. In terms of Para 8.2.5 of pay panel's Report, all the allowances not mentioned in the Report ceased to exist w.e.f 01.07.2017."

7th Pay Commission: Latest DA news and updates

The notice further reads,"it has now been decided by the Railway Board that DoPT's Office Memorandum No. 1/4/2017-Estt.(Pay-I) dated 28.02.2019 (Annexure-I) regarding Restriction of pay under FR-35 (Rule 1329 IREC Vol. II) in the context of CCS(RP) Rules, 2016 may be adopted in mutatis mutandis manner in Indian Railways in context of RS(RP) Rules, 2016 in place of Charge Allowance w.e.f. 01.07.2017."

CG employees in the meantime have been awaiting for some updates on the 7th Pay Commission, with regard to their salary hike and increase in the Dearness Allowance by 5 per cent.