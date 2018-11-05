7th Pay Commission: Horrible news ahead of Diwali, double salary credited taken back

New Delhi, Nov 5: Amidst bad news continuing regarding the 7th Pay Commission, there was some more bad news.

The employees of this state thought they had received a Diwali bonus. The Punjab government employees were thrilled when they found out that they had received double salary for the month of October. Obviously they cheered thinking it was a Diwali bonus.

But their happiness was short-lived when they were told that the extra amount was credited to their bank accounts by mistake and they should not withdraw the additional money paid to them, officials said.

District treasury officer AK Maini in a notice sent to head of all the government offices said two salaries were paid by mistake and shortly one salary would be taken back.

On being contacted, Maini while confirming the development, said it has happened not only in Amritsar but throughout Punjab because of technical snag in the software of the government's treasury department.

He said a majority of the government employees were paid double salary for the month of October.

Maini said all the government departments, including education, were told not to withdraw the second salary and within a day, one salary would be taken back by the treasury department.

He said in Amritsar district alone, around ₹40 to 50 crore excess payment had been made to employees.

Meanwhile stay tuned with us as we keep you updated regarding all the news relating to the 7th Pay Commission.