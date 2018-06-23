7th Pay Commission: Hike of Rs 18,000 announced for these persons

Retired employees of the state universities and government aided colleges are set to get a hike in their pension as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The benefits would also be extended to the non-teaching staff. As per the recommendations, these persons would get a hike of Rs 18,000 in their pensions under the 7th Pay Commission.

The announcement was made by HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar. He informed that the retired employees will get the benefits under recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. This decision by the Centre will benefits over 25,000 pensioners of Central University and UGC-recognised Deemed Universities.

Javadekar tweeted, "The @narendramodi govt has revised pension of retired faculty & other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission." He further added, "Around 25000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and #UGC maintained #Deemed to be #Universities to the tune of Rs. 6000 to Rs.18000."

