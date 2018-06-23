English

7th Pay Commission: Hike of Rs 18,000 announced for these persons

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Retired employees of the state universities and government aided colleges are set to get a hike in their pension as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    7th Pay Commission: Hike of Rs 18,000 announced for these persons

    The benefits would also be extended to the non-teaching staff. As per the recommendations, these persons would get a hike of Rs 18,000 in their pensions under the 7th Pay Commission.

    The announcement was made by HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar. He informed that the retired employees will get the benefits under recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. This decision by the Centre will benefits over 25,000 pensioners of Central University and UGC-recognised Deemed Universities.

    Javadekar tweeted, "The @narendramodi govt has revised pension of retired faculty & other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission." He further added, "Around 25000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and #UGC maintained #Deemed to be #Universities to the tune of Rs. 6000 to Rs.18000."

    Read more about:

    pay commission 7th pay commission hike pension

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue