7th Pay Commission: Great news on promotions for CG employees ahead of Diwali

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: There is some very good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission ahead of Diwali.

The Government has accepted the recommendations to continue the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme. Under this scheme the Central Government employees will get assured promotion like before at 10, 20, 30 years.

Once the scheme is implemented, the employees will move to the immediate next pay level in the pay matrix.

The scheme will benefit employees of the groups A, B, C. It would also benefit those att higher administrative grade level, except members of the Organised Group A services, who are also known as casual employees.

The Centre has considered the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for the continuation of MACPS and has accepted the same. The MACPS will continue to be administered at 10, 20 and 30 years as before. Under the Scheme, the employee will move to immediate next Pay Level in the new Pay Matrix, the DoPT said.

"Casual employees, including those granted 'temporary status' and employees appointed in the government on a contract basis, shall not qualify for benefits," the notification said.

Further, the notification also said that the screening committee will meet twice in a financial year. "...cases maturing during the first-half of a particular financial year (April-September) shall be taken up for consideration by the screening committee meeting in the first week of January. Similarly, the screening committee meeting in the first week of July shall process the cases that would be maturing during the second half of the financial year (October-March).

The government will soon constitute a screening committee, including the chairperson and two members, in each department to consider the case for grant of financial upgradations under the MACP Scheme, the notification also read. The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.