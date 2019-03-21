  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Great news for CG employees, study more, earn more

    New Delhi, Mar 21: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

    The ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions has approved an increase in the incentives for highly qualified CG employees.

    The ministry has said that there would be a five fold increase in the one-time incentives given to the employees provided they acquire a higher degree while serving in their respective departments.

    The ministry said that a lump sum amount of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 would be given those CG employees acquiring fresh higher educational qualifications. The ministry termed this as a Holi gift.

    The ministry said, Central Government Servants acquiring fresh higher qualifications after coming into service are granted incentive in the form of one-time lump-sum amount ranging from 2000/- to 10,000/-, as provided in this Department's OM No. 1/2/89-Estt.(Pay-l) dated 09.04.1999 and other related OMs."

    The move is aimed at encouraging CG employees to go for a higher educational degree.

    If a person has done a degree/diploma (3 years), then a lump sum amount of Rs 10,000 would be payable, if the degree/diploma is more than 3 years or equivalent, then the payable amount is Rs 15,000. If the postgraduate degree/diploma is of duration of 1 year or less, then the payable amount would be Rs 20,000 and if the postgraduate degree/ diploma is of duration of more than 1 year or equivalent, then the amount payable would be Rs 25,000. In the case of those who have acquired a PhD degree or its equivalent, then the incentive would stand at Rs 30,000.

    The CG employee could claim the incentive within six months from the date, he or she acquires the higher degree. The order was issued under the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:48 [IST]
