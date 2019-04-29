7th Pay Commission: Govt set to increase salaries for 9 lakh CG employees, are you eligible

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: It may have been a dull last year for several Central Government employees awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

However there is some cheer as the Union Government is set to give hikes in the basic salary and also clear all pending dues to lakhs of Central Government employees. Once this order comes into force, nearly 9 lakh CG employees will get a hike in their basic minimum pay.

This hike would be applicable to the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Service Selection Board (SSB), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are on deputation to BSNL.

This move comes in the wake of the BSNL employees protesting demanding salary hikes and promotions and pension revision according to the recommendations made by the 3rd Pay Commission. This according to them is applicable every 10 years. Their demands are likely to be addressed only in the next budget session.

On the other hand a notification was released by the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, which speaks of a five fold hike in incentives. The incentives would be applicable to the following:

PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000

PG degree/diploma of duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000

PG degree/diploma of duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000

Degree/Diploma of duration of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000

Degree/Diploma of duration of less than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000

Amidst all the pale and gloom, this news comes as some relief for lakhs of CG employees. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000 in the basic minimum pay, but the CG employees have been demanding Rs 26,000.