7th Pay Commission: Govt set to hike DA by 2 per cent for CG employees, pensioners

There could be some good news for Central Government employees and pensioners. The Dearness Allowance is set to be increased by 2 per cent for both CG employees and pensioners.

This would come as a major relief as many employees and pensioners were disappointed about the delay in hiking their salaries beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The government while taking into consideration various aspects and also representations may increase the DA. The increase is set to be at 2 per cent according to sources.

There is, however, no clarity as yet on the pay hike. Reports had suggested that it may be delayed due to the investigations going on into various scams. There is a fund crunch and hence the decision could be delayed.

The government was expected to give the hike from April 1, 2018, without arrears. While this came as bad news for lakhs of CG employees, the news regarding the 2 per cent hike in DA could bring about some cheer.

OneIndia News

