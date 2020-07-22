7th Pay Commission: Govt employees to get more payment as Centre revises night duty allowance norms

New Delhi, July 22: With all the hustle and bustle over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, here is a piece of good news for all. The Central government employees who perform night duty. From this month onwards, the Central government is going to increase their salary.

According to reports, the Central government on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission has decided to implement Night Duty Allowance (NDA) for its employees who perform night duty.

The Department of Personnel and Training has brought out a fresh set of instructions in this regard. The new instructions will come into effect from July 1, 2020. It is also said that the Central government has done away with the previous practice of providing night duty allowance to all employees with one Grade Pay.

The basic payment of night duty allowance will have a ceiling of Rs 43,600 per month. Also, a uniform weightage of 10 minutes will also be given for every hour of night duty performed to these employees.

These new rules from the Department of Personnel and Training also stated that the payment of the NDA will be hourly (BP+DA/200). However, this payment facility applies to employees of all ministries and departments of the central government.

The central government's night duty employees will get this special allowance from the government. As per the 7th Central Pay Commission, this NDA will be applicable to each employee of every department of the Central government.