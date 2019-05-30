7th Pay Commission: Good news on incentives, check eligibility and how to claim

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 30: There was some very good news on the 7th Pay Commission which was announced recently.

As per the recommendations of the pay panel, a one-time incentive would be provided to those fulfilling certain criteria. It was said that Central Government employees would get a one-time incentive of Rs 30,000 if they obtain a higher degree.

Those CG employees who get a P.hD or equivalent degree all be given Rs 30,000. Those employees who get a PG Degree or Diploma certificate of a one year duration are entitled for Rs 25,000.

Those who pursue a PG Degree or Diploma of one year or less duration will get Rs 20,000. In addition to this for those CG employees who have a degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject, they would get Rs 15,000 as an incentive. For those CG employees who obtain degree or diploma of a three year or less duration, they would get an incentive of Rs 10,000. This would be applicable to those who obtain degree that is an equivalent as well.

In order to obtain the incentive, CG employees will need to submit their educational qualification details to their respective departments. The departments have fixed guidelines for the same.

This incentive was introduced based on the recommendation made by the 7th pay Commission, following which a circular was issued.