7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA, are you eligible

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 7: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission for nearly 1 crore Central and State Government employees.

A 3 per cent Dearness Allowance is on the anvil and would be applicable from January 1 2019 onwards.

Zee Business, while quoting Prayagraj based AG Brotherhood and ex-assistant secretary general All India Audit and Accounts Association, Harishankar Tiwari said that the DA will move closer to 3 per cent.

According to the calculations done on the basis of the Consumer Price Index, the DA has been set to move closer to three per cent. The report also said that the the DA would stay at around 3 per cent or more from 2019, if the consumer price index of December month rises to 5 per cent. In this case, the CG employees may get DA of up to 4 per cent.

If there is a deficit of 26 points in the consumer price index, then the DA will be 2 per cent. But the likelihood of such a decrease in the Consumer Price Index is unlikely. It is believed that employees can get DA closer to 3 per cent, the report also stated.

This is the first time that the DA would increase by 3 per cent after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.