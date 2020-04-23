  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Good news, no pay cut or delay for CG employees

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: There is a great deal of relief for Central Government employees drawing salaries as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    It has been widely circulated that the CG employees will have to take a pay cut or their salaries would be delayed. This information has spread like wildfire across the country and has left the CG employees worried.

    It was also said by some persons on the social media that the pensions would also be reduced. However, all this has been debunked and CG employees can be rest assured that their salaries would not be cut or delayed.

    The Finance Ministry clarified, "it is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions."

    This comes as a major relief and CG employees would not have to take a salary. They would continue to get their salaries on time as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

