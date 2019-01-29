  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Good news is here for some, CG employees continue to wait

    New Delhi, Jan 29: There is some amount of good news for a section of employees where the 7th Pay Commission is concerned.

    It would not be wrong to say that the Centre so far has disappointed lakhs of Central Government employees, where their basic minimum pay is concerned. Will there be good news on the 7th Pay Commission in the upcoming budget. That only time would tell.

    However in another development the government has ordered the revision of allowances for teachers, equivalent academic cadre, registrars, finance officers and Controller of Examinations in the Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations as per the recommendations of the pay panel.

    This comes days after the Centre had approved a proposal to extend the pay panel's recommendations to academic staff of government and aided technical institutions. Rs 1,241 crore was granted for this purpose.

    "This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said.

    However good news continues to elude the CG employees who had demanded a hike in their basic minimum pay. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended Rs 18,000 as the basic minimum pay, but the CG employees have been demanding Rs 26,000.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 5:43 [IST]
