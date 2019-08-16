7th Pay Commission: Good news by Dussehra as Fin Min convenes all important meeting

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 16: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman is set to hold a crucial meeting relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

A source tells OneIndia that the meeting would discuss the issue relating to the Central Government employees. While it is not clear whether the demand to increase the basic minimum pay would be discussed, the source adds that there could be some decision on this issue.

An announcement with some good news for CG employees would be made by Dussehra, officials have said. The government is working out ways to adhere to the demands of the CG employees, where the basic minimum pay and fitment factor is concerned.

7th Pay Commission: DA calculator, 17 per cent estimated amount

The finance minister would convene a meeting of senior officers by next week to discuss the issue. Among the many meetings that Sitharaman held after taking over as the finance minister, one was relating to the issue relating to the CG employees. She was briefed about the issue after she took over, although no decision was taken at that time.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike in basic minimum salary of Rs 18,000. The CG employees have however been demanding that it be raised to Rs 26,000.