English
  • Sports

7th Pay Commission: Good news as these employees get big HRA hike

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. The government of Assam has finally agreed to implement the recommendations of the Pay Anomaly Committee and this would provide the employees much relief.

    7th Pay Commission: Good news as these employees get big HRA hike

    The major benefit would be relating to the HRA. The employees would now get HRA at the rate of 10 per cent of their pay. Those employees who are posted in the district and sub-divisional headquarters and others would get HRA at the rate of 8 and 7 per cent of their pay.

    "The state government has agreed to pay the revised rate of HRA as recommended by the Pay Anomaly Committee."said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance minister, commenting on the 7th pay commission related news.

    The government has also accepted other recommendations of the committee linked to 7th pay commission regarding the payment of hill area allowance to the employees posted in Assam House in Shillong and special teaching allowance to the teachers of Deaf and Dumb School.

    "Trained graduate teachers of lower primary, junior basic and pre-primary schools will get a grade pay of Rs 7,400 while untrained graduate teachers and trained undergraduate teachers of these schools will get grade pay of Rs 6,800 and untrained undergraduate teachers will get grade pay of Rs 6,200.", Sarma further added.

    On the other hand Central Government employees are waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission. While there is hope since the economy is looking up, on the other hand there was a bit of set back when the government decided to discontinue overtime allowance.

    It has been clarified by the Department of Expenditure that the government has decided that given the rise in the pay over the years, the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission to discontinue the overtime allowance for categories other than operational staff and industrial employees who are governed by statutory provisions may be accepted, an order by the Personnel Ministry said.

    Accordingly, it has been decided to implement this decision across all the ministries/departments and attached and subordinate office of the government of India.

    The operational staff are all non-ministerial non-gazetted central government servants directly involved in smooth operation of the office including those tasked with operation of some electrical or mechanical equipment, the order also said.

    This decision was taken as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission employees pay commission hra

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue