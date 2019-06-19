  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Good news as provision of ration in kind restored

    New Delhi, June 19: In some good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre has restored the provision of ration in kind.

    The move will benefit military officials posted in peace areas of the country. The same was approved by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh after taking into consideration the welfare of the defence officials.

    The government it may be recalled had removed the facility in 2017 and replaced the same with allowances. The provision for those officers, jawans and JCOs on the field was however not discontinued.

    After Singh took over as the Defence Minister, he had conveyed that the welfare of the defence officials was his priority. He himself stepped in and cleared the proposal just weeks after taking over as the Defence Minister.

    Earlier those officials posted in peace areas were paid Rs 96 as ration money allowance. The money was directly credited to their bank accounts. Officials had also raised the demand to increase the allowance money, but the same was not met with.

    This move to remove the facility after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission had been met with criticism from various quarters.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 7:19 [IST]
