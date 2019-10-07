7th Pay Commission: Gala bonus ahead of Diwali announced for CG employees

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 07: As part of the 7th Pay Commission a massive Diwali bonus has been announced for the Central Government employees.

    The bonus is applicable to the Group B and C non-gazetted officers of the Central Government. This has been announced under the Non-Product Linked Bonus.

    The order was issued under an ad-hoc bonus and will be given to those CG employees who are not eligible for the NLPB. The bonus that has been announced this year is of 30.04 days salary and this means it would come up to Rs 6,900. Those who have been in service till March 31 2019 and during the years 2018-19 completed six months of service are eligible for this ad-hoc bonus.

    It may be recalled that the Indian Railways has announced a 78 day bonus for non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D. This would be applicable to 12 lakh employees of the Indian Railways and thanks to this they would Rs 17,951 as bonus.

    However there is no news or update on the salary hikes as part of the 7th Pay Commission. CG employees continue to demand that their salaries be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

