7th Pay Commission: For CG employees this year, Aykroyd formula, new rating system

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: After constantly keeping Central Government employees on the edge, the government decided to ditch them on the 7th Pay Commission.

With the model code of conduct now being in place, the government cannot make any announcement with regard to the hike in basic minimum pay or fitment factor. This means, CG employees will have to wait until the new government is in place.

A source tells OneIndia that there is very little chance that the new government would take up the pending issue. Any government that would come to power would instead work on a new formula to address the issues of the CG employees.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: With all hopes dashed, what CG employees can expect now

The year 2019 would see the government introducing the Aykroyd formula. This means that there would be no 8th Pay Commission. Justice A K Mathur who headed the 7th Pay Commission said that the government must review the salary of central government employees every year looking into the data available based on price index.

The commission had recommended that the pay matrix may be reviewed periodically without waiting for the long period of ten years. Salaries of central government employees can be reviewed on the basis of the Aykroyd formula which takes into consideration the changes prices of the commodities that constitute a common man's basket.

The Labour Bureau at Shimla reviews these changing prices of commodities periodically. This would mean that government employees will not have to wait for ten years for the formation of a pay commission to review their salaries and pension. All salary hikes and other revisions would take place every year taking into consideration the inflation that year.

This year would also see the implementation of the new rating formula. The government would look to weed out the non-performers and will depend on public feedback to grant promotions. Better promotions would depend on how the ratings and public feedback is.

The Department of Personnel and Training has prepared a full grading system and a proposal has been sent to the government in this regard. Up to 80 per cent of the weightage will be on public feedback for promotion. This would apply to better appraisal of government employees in the departments where they are directly involved with the public.