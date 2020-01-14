  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Expectations from Budget 2020

    New Delhi, Jan 14: There could be some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission ahead of the Union Budget 2020.

    Media reports have suggested that the Union Government is likely to announce a DA hike for the Central Government employees. This move would benefit 1 crore CG employees.

    There is a likelihood that the Centre may announce a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance. If this is announced then, the DA would go up to 21 per cent from the existing 17 per cent.

    7th Pay Commission: DA and TA hike expected in March

    The government announces the DA hike on the basis of the inflation in the previous half of the year. In January 2019 the government had hiked the DA for the CG employees by 3 per cent.

    The budget would be a crucial one and Central Government employees are eagerly awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. If the DA is increased, then the salaries could increase in the range of Rs 720 to Rs 10,000.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 8:14 [IST]
