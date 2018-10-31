  • search

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bumper for these employees with 34 months arrears

By
    New Delhi, Oct 31: While the Central Government drags its feet on the 7th Pay Commission, there is cheer for some employees ahead of Diwali.

    The Delhi Government has approved the revision of pay scales for its employees in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    A statement said that the Cabinet has approved the 7th Pay Commission linked Department of Higher Education's proposal for the grant of revised pay scales to teachers and equivalent cadres and administrative posts in universities and colleges.

    The teachers would also get revised pay on a pro-rata basis effective January 1 2016. This is great news since they would not only get a revised pay, but also arrears for 34 months.

    Recently t may recalled that a hike was announced for guest teachers under the 7th Pay Commission. This was a move intended to bring the guest teachers on part with the trained graduate teachers with CTET qualification. The renumeration went up to 1,403 from 1,050 per day.

    However for Central Government employees, there is unlikely to be any announcement ahead of Diwali. As reported earlier they may have to wait till January to hear some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 6:47 [IST]
