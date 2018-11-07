7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonus for some no light for CG employees

DA benefit

The Arunachal Pradesh government announced a hike in the DA and DR to 9 per cent from the existing 7 per cent. The hike would be effective from July 1 onwards.

Arrears

The employees would also get their arrears for four months as the hike is effective from July 1 onwards. The amount would be credited to their bank accounts. The hike would be applicable only for state government employees and not for those from institutions that receive grant in aid from the government.

Odisha, Bihar

In Odisha a two percent hike in DA has been announced for the employees of the state public sector undertakings. The DA has been increased from 7 per cent to 9 per cent with effect July 1 2018. In Bihar the government announced a DA hike for employees and pensioners by two per cent. The DA now stands at 9 per cent and this would add an additional burden of Rs 419 crore on the state's exchequer.

In UP

In UP too there was some news relating to the 7th Pay Commission. Apart from a DA hike, a 30 day bonus was announced. This would add an additional amount of Rs 967 crore to the state's exchequer. The DA hike would be effective July 1 2018.