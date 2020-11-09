7th Pay Commission Diwali Bonus: Check if your state is eligible

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: In the latest news regarding the 7th Pay Commission, there is cheer for the Government employees owing to the announcement of the Diwali bonus.

Government employees in the states of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will get a salary hike from this festival onwards. This would come as a major relief at a time, the world is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governments have cleared this bonus as it would help the employees a lot and this also comes at a time when the prices of several vegetables have been on the rise. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to clear the arrears of the state government employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

A notification has been released ordering the clearing of arrears. The state government employees will be given an advance bonus between November 2020 and March 2021. However those employees whose salaries ar Rs 40,000 or less will only be able to avail this benefit.

In Tamil Nadu, a bonus of Rs Rs 210.48 crore has been set aside for employees of the public sector undertakings in the state. While making the announcement the government said that this decision will give a hike in salary to over 2.91 lakh employees.

They include C and D Group workers. The state government in a notification said all profit or loss making PSUs will be given a Diwali bonus of 8.33 per cent. To this1.67 per cent which will be in the form go ex-gratia will be added.

In Uttar Pradesh, 14,82,187 state government employees will be given bonus equivalent to their 30-day salary. However it would cause a liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the exchequer.

The state has also decided to grant a bonus of Rs 6,908 to each employee of the government. Further it is also planned to credit 75 per cent of this amount to the General Provident Fund account of the employees, while 1,727 will be paid in cash.