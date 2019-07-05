  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Disappointment continues as budget doesn’t address CG employees’ concerns

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: There was a lot of anticipation for the Central Government employees on the 7th Pay Commission from the Union Budget 2019.

    The Budget presented just a while ago turned out to be a disappointment for both the CG employees and the middle class with no great sops being announced.

    The entire budget did not touch upon the issue of a pay hike for the CG employees. It was expected that the government would announce some sops so that the spending in the market increases.

    One of the key factors of the budget was the hopes of the middle class being dashed. Not just this, there was a cess of Re 1 levied on both petrol and diesel.

    The government however says that the budget besides being a policy document for boosting growth, serves the larger interest of all sectors of the economy.

    The Prime Minister said, "this budget has ensured easy tax collection and improved infrastructure and education. This is a green budget. The country has given up its negative sentiments and is moving towards a aspirational future."

    The Congress on the other hand said that this is old wine in a new bottle. The peoples' misery is only going to increase. There is nothing new it.

    The Economic Survey was tabled today in Parliament on Thursday. One of the main takeaways was a blueprint for a 5 trillion USD India.

    Prior to the preparations, the Finance Minister was briefed about the issue relating to the CG employees.

    The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000 in the basic minimum pay. However the CG employees have been demanding that the fitment factor be increased and the basic minimum pay is fixed at Rs 26,000.

