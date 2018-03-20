7th Pay Commission: Definition of pay anomaly redefined, will hike now come in April?

To hike the salaries of Central Government employees beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended, the government has now modified the definition of pay anomaly.

This could signal some good news as now the National Anomaly Committee could now take a decision on its own. It may be recalled that on October 30 2017, the Department of Personnel and Training had stated that pay hike and fitment factor cannot be considered as an anomaly. As a result of this, pay hike and fitment factor did not fall under the purview of the National Anomaly Committee.

Now an Office Memorandum has been issued in which the pay anomaly definition has been amended. This would allow the NAC to take any decision relating to pay anomaly.

This is what the office memorandum on pay anomaly states:

Subject: Setting up of Anomaly Committee to settle the anomalies arising out of the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations - extending the scope of definition regarding.

The undersigned is directed to refer to DoPT's Office Memorandum of even number dated 20/02/2017 on the subject as cited above, and to incorporate the following further modification in the definition of what would constitute an anomaly:

"where the amount of revised allowance is less than the existing rate or any other anomaly observed while implementing the revised allowance"

2. With the incorporation of the above para in the OM, the definition of anomaly will read as follows:-

(1) Definition of Anomaly

Anomaly will include the following cases

a) Where the Official Side and the Staff Side are of the opinion that any recommendation is in contravention of the principle or the policy enunciated by the 7th Pay Commission itself without the Commission assigning any reason;

b) Where the maximum of the Level in the Pay Matrix corresponding to the applicable Grade Pay in the Pay Band under the pre-revised structure as notified vide CCS(RP) Rules 2016, is less than the amount an employee is entitled to be fixed at, as per the formula for fixation of pay contained in the said Rules;

c) Where the Official side and the Staff Side are of the opinion that the vertical and horizontal relativities have been disturbed as a result of the 7th Pay Commission to give rise to anomalous situation.

d) Where the amount of revised allowance is less than the existing rate or any other anomaly observed while implementing the revised allowance

3. The rest of the contents of the OM issued by DoPT under reference no. No.11/2/2016-JCA dated 16.08.2016 shall remain unchanged.

