7th Pay Commission: DA rises from 154 to 164 per cent for these employees in Central departments

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: There are some important updates on the DA front where the 7th Pay Commission is concerned.

The Dearness Allowance was increased by 10 per cent for several employees, who are getting salaries as per the provisions of the 6th Pay Commission. This has been made applicable to employees under the 6th Pay Commission and those not getting benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission.

A report in Zee Business says that the official notification states that the DA of these employees has been increased from 154 per cent to 164 per cent. The same would be applicable from July 1, 2019 onwards.

The scale as recommended by the 6th pay panel is applicable in several central departments. It is also in force in many states such as West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The report says that the corporations which are currently running on the 6th Pay Commission pay scale will have an increase of 10 per cent in the DA amount and this order has already been sent to the CAG and UPSC. Meanwhile, the Central Government employees are hopeful of some good news in November. It said that the Rs 18,000 basic minimum pay recommended by the 7th Pay Commission is likely to be hiked through a decision of the Cabinet in November.