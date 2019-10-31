  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: DA rises from 154 to 164 per cent for these employees in Central departments

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: There are some important updates on the DA front where the 7th Pay Commission is concerned.

    The Dearness Allowance was increased by 10 per cent for several employees, who are getting salaries as per the provisions of the 6th Pay Commission. This has been made applicable to employees under the 6th Pay Commission and those not getting benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission.

    7th Pay Commission: DA rises from 154 to 164 per cent for these employees in Central departments
    Representational Image

    A report in Zee Business says that the official notification states that the DA of these employees has been increased from 154 per cent to 164 per cent. The same would be applicable from July 1 2019 onwards.

    7th Pay Commission: Pay hike coming in November for CG employees

    The scale as recommended by the 6th pay panel is applicable in several central departments. It is also in force in many states such as West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

    The report says that the corporations which are currently running on the 6th Pay Commission pay scale will have an increase of 10 per cent in the DA amount and this order has already been sent to the CAG and UPSC. Meanwhile the Central Government employees are hopeful of some good news in November. It said that the Rs 18,000 basic minimum pay recommended by the 7th Pay Commission is likely to be hiked through a decision of the Cabinet in November.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission dearness allowance

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue