  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3 per cent, what CG employees can expect next

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: As expected there was some news regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

    7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3 per cent, what CG employees can expect next

    The Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance (DA) by three percent and said that it would effective from January 1 2019. The move is set to benefit at least 1.1 crore Central Government employees and pensioners.

    The Cabinet has approved additional DA of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 9 per cent to government employees and dearness relief to pensioners from January 1, 2019, finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

    The hike will benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: The government has assured nothing, but there is some good news

    This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the pay panel. Jaitley further said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 9,168.12 crore per annum and Rs 10,696.14 crore in 2019-20 (for a period of 14 months from January 2019 to February 2020).

    With the DA hike done, the question is what can the CG employees expect next. OneIndia had reported that the government is unlikely to go ahead with a hike in the basic minimum pay. A source said that there may not be any more announcements in this regard and the CG employees would have to be content with the announcement.

    Any further announcement could be expected only from the next government, the source also added. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended that the basic minimum pay be set at Rs 18,000, but the CG employees are expecting Rs 26,000.

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission central government employees

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 5:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue