7th Pay Commission: DA hike, big bonus, protests and more latest news and updates

New Delhi, Oct 3: Even as Central Government employees await some good news on the 7th Pay Commission, there have been several positive developments across the country.

Recently Haryana announced a hike in Dearness Allowance for its employees. The DA was hiked from 7 per cent to 9 per cent. This was done following in the footsteps of the Central Government. This hike was in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

There is also some good news on the 7th Pay Commission for the employees of the Uttar Pradesh government. There is a big bonus on the cards for the UP government employees and this is expected to come by the end of October. There is also news that a DA hike for the 18 lakh government employees would be given.

The UP government employees could expect a DA hike of up to 9 per cent from the existing 7 per cent. The same would come into effect from July 2018 onwards.

Meanwhile there is not so good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission in Maharashtra. Around 20,000 teachers of the Maharashtra degree colleges. They have been demanding the filling up of the vacant posts.

The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisation (MFUCTO) held a meeting with School and Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde. Tawde reportedly said, "The meeting was fruitful and we have agreed to share details of assurances with the members of the MFUCTO. We are hopeful that they will take the right decision."

Meanwhile the wait continues for the CG employees regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

The employees have been assured that their demands would be looked into. The government is working on a mechanism to ease the pain, but would be done in a phased manner. More roll out regarding the 7th Pay Commission are expected from November end onwards.