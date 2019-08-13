  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: DA calculator, 17 per cent estimated amount

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: There is some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission. Central Government employees are likely to get Dearness Allowance of up to 17 per cent for the month of July 2019.

    The Centre it may be recalled had indicated that CG employees would an increase in their DA from July 1 2019. The hike is expected to be around 5 per cent for the period between July 1 2019 and December 2019. Currently the DA is at 12 per cent and once the increase is rolled out, then it would stand at 17 per cent.

    7th Pay Commission: DA calculator, 17 per cent estimated amount

    DA Calculator for CG employees:

    DA percentage: Average of the All India Consumer Price Index (Base year-2001=100) for last 12 months-115.76/ 115.76 x 100

    DA calculator for central public sector employees:

    DA percentage: Average of the All India Consumer Price Index (Base year-2001=100) for last 3 months-126.33/ 126.33 x 100.

    There is a possibility that the DA may be increased by 5 per cent. There is a tangible reason behind it and that is because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April, 2019. However, there is a little uncertainty as CPI statistics for June, 2019 are yet to come and this will be revealed by the end of July.

    7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike of 5 per cent

    This would mean that the DA would stand at 17 per cent. This would incidentally be the highest DA increment since 2016. The government had hiked the DA by 3 per cent in January 2019. At that time the AICPI stood at 301 and the DA at 10.36 per cent. If the index increases by 2 points then the DA calculation will be based on 17 per cent.

    CG employees would however hope that their demand for a pay hike be met too. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a pay hike of Rs 18,000.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission central government employees dearness allowance

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 6:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue