    7th Pay Commission: DA and TA hike expected in March

    New Delhi, Jan 11: There are plenty of expectations with regard to the 7th Pay Commission.

    The Central Government employees have resigned to their fate that there may not be a salary increase as has been demanded. However they are hopeful that at least their DA would increase.

    Harishankar Tiwari, the former president of AG brotherhood quoted by Zee Business says that in November the CPI hit 328 levels. Now the DA will go down below 4 per cent only when the CPI will improve by 12 points. He said that this does not look possible in the current inflation scenario.

    7th Pay Commission: Budget may not announce pay hike, but this good news likely

    In the report he also said that the CG employees currently get a DA of 17 per cent. Once it goes up by 4 per cent it would stand at 21 per cent, he also said.

    The question now is when would the DA be increased. There is a possibility that the DA would increased in the month of March. Following this there is a chance of the Travel Allowance also being increased by the same percentage points.

    It may be recalled that the Government had announced the inflation data from July 2019 to October 2019. This is what has led to the speculation that the DA may be hiked by 4 per cent.

    The next DA is due in January 2020. A DA hike is announced twice a year and it is done between January to June and July to December every year.

    7th Pay Commission: This would be their last hope

    The 7th Pay Commission, had recommended a hike in the basic minimum pay of Rs 18,000. Several CG employees have expressed their unhappiness and have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be hiked to Rs 26,000.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 7:39 [IST]
