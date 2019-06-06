7th Pay Commission: Confirmed, wait longer for better hike, steps to claim incentives

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The fact of the matter regarding the 7th Pay Commission is that if Central Government employees are ready to wait longer, the news for them would be better.

Sources tell OneIndia that the new government is serious about looking into the demands of the CG employees, but they should not rush the issue. The CG employees are demanding an increase up to Rs 26,000 from the Rs 18,000 which was recommended.

However, the government feels that it should not rush into the issue immediately as it is keen on addressing other issues such as farm distress among others. The source also added if the issue is rushed into, then there is a good chance that the government may only marginally hike the basic minimum pay and for the next increase to come along it would take longer.

Meanwhile the government has announced incentives for those employees who pursue a higher degree. Those CG employees who get a P.hD or equivalent degree all be given Rs 30,000. Those employees who get a PG Degree or Diploma certificate of a one year duration are entitled for Rs 25,000.

Those who pursue a PG Degree or Diploma of one year or less duration will get Rs 20,000. In addition to this for those CG employees who have a degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject, they would get Rs 15,000 as an incentive. For those CG employees who obtain degree or diploma of a three year or less duration, they would get an incentive of Rs 10,000. This would be applicable to those who obtain degree that is an equivalent as well.

In order to obtain the incentive, CG employees will need to submit their educational qualification details to their respective departments. The departments have fixed guidelines for the same.

The incentives were announced based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.